Former police chief of Louisiana, Mo., charged with felony murder in overdose death

LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Pike County grand jury has indicted a former small-town police chief on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with a deadly overdose at his apartment in October.

William E. Jones, 50, was arrested Friday and is being held in lieu of $1 million cash bail.

Jones was chief of the Louisiana Police Department the night authorities found 24-year-old Gabriel Thone dead on the floor of the master bedroom at Jones' home.

Thone was the brother of Jones' girlfriend, Alexis Thone. Her other brother overdosed there as well but paramedics revived him with Narcan.

Jones, 50, was initially charged with a variety of felonies — from drug trafficking to stealing from the department's evidence locker — and posted $300,000 cash bail. The city has since fired him as chief, and he's been living in Cole County awaiting trial and monitored by GPS.

Thursday's grand jury indictment was kept secret until a warrant was served. Police in Cole County stopped his vehicle Friday evening and arrested him on the new charge.

The charge of second-degree murder, under Missouri law, is sometimes called felony murder. It means someone committed a felony and another person was killed as a result of that felony. One classic example of that is the getaway driver to a bank heist who is held responsible when a bank robber kills a guard.

The crime carries a punishment of up to life in prison, with the possibility of parole.

Jones’ lawyer, Christopher Lozano, said Jones is innocent of the allegation.

"He's only guilty of loving somebody with a drug problem — the girlfriend," Lozano said. "Her two brothers were house guests, and it's tragic. That's it."

"It all just smells of trying to grandstand," Lozano added.

The girlfriend, Alexis Thone, told investigators she knew her brothers used drugs but she didn’t know where they got the drugs; Jones said he “had no idea” there were illegal drugs being used in the home, court documents said.

The special prosecutor appointed by the Missouri attorney general's office to handle the case could not be reached for comment.

Louisiana, a town of about 3,200 residents, is situated about 90 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Lozano said he expects Jones to make his initial court appearance in Pike County soon, possibly Wednesday. Lozano will be asking the judge to lower Jones' $1 million bail.

Lozano said he has seen the felony murder charge used in drug cases before, against a drug dealer who administers or manufacturers the drug in a deadly overdose.

Jones was charged initially with drug trafficking, drug possession, tampering with evidence and stealing. Charges alleged that police found methamphetamines, fentanyl, scales and other drug paraphernalia in his apartment after the men overdosed, and that Jones tossed narcotics test kits in a dumpster before deputies arrived.

Prosecutors later added charges of tampering and stealing after police searching Jones’ kitchen said they found meth inside an evidence bag from the Louisiana Police Department, with a Missouri Highway Patrol seal. The drugs were inside a zebra-print bag with Jones’ financial documents and other personal papers near the dining table, Pike County sheriff’s Deputy Genia Calvin said in court documents.

Jones is accused of taking the meth from the police department’s evidence locker. Jones was the only person with access to the locker, Calvin said.

Alexis Thone faces the same crimes as Jones. She is 25 and from O’Fallon, Missouri.

Kim Bell covers breaking news for stltoday.com and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

