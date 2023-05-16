ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A former North County Police Cooperative officer is charged with letting his brother beat up a person the corporal had handcuffed during a fight in November.

Cpl. James Sims, 35, is also accused of assaulting that same person while on duty at a convenience store in April.

He is charged with first-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. A $250,000 cash-only bond was set, but Sims was not in custody Tuesday.

"We haven't attempted to arrest him," North County Police Cooperative Maj. Ron Martin told the Post-Dispatch, noting he believes Sims was hiring a lawyer and getting his affairs in order before turning himself in.

Martin said Sims resigned prior to the charges but did not know exactly when he quit.

Sims was a supervisor for the department's Dellwood zone, according to the department. While on duty Nov. 2, investigators say Sims' brother, Robert Sims, called him to tell him he was in a fight and asked him to come to a house on Dardanella Avenue, which was not in Sims' patrol area. The corporal responded even though the department said there were multiple officers in the area who could have responded to the fight.

The house was known by police for being a hub of drug-related crime.

An investigator wrote that Sims did not turn on his body camera or contact other law enforcement when he arrived. When he finally called for backup, officers arrived to find a man handcuffed who had "obviously been beaten."

Sims let the man leave before investigators could talk to him and take down contact information, the charges say.

Sims said his brother and the man were fighting, but investigators later determined the police officer had handcuffed the man and then let his brother beat him.

"It saddens us as an organization to make this announcement. … (We) will continue to expect the members of this law enforcement agency will act with diligence, transparency, professionalism and within the law," Martin wrote in a press release.

Sims is accused of beating the same man on April 8 at Global Food Mart, at 800 Lucas and Hunt Road. Investigators say Sims was on duty when threatened the man and followed him into the store before forcing him out the front door and slamming him onto the hood of a parked car.

"While these charges are allegations, I commend the North County Police Cooperative for their diligent investigation into the alleged misdoings of one of their own officers," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement. "We have to hold police officers accountable to the law they're sworn to uphold if we want the trust of the public we are all working to protect."