Former postal worker from Belleville admits disability fraud

EAST ST. LOUIS — A disabled former postal worker from Belleville on Wednesday admitted committing disability fraud, prosecutors said.

Randy Goodwin, 56, was injured while working for the postal service in 2013, prosecutors said, and later began working at his family's restaurant in East St. Louis.

Goodwin failed to report his job on annual forms in order to avoid a reduction in his disability benefits, they said.

Goodwin paid more than $20,000 in restitution Wednesday. At his June 13 sentencing, he could face up to a year in prison. He will also lose all disability benefits going forward, prosecutors said.

Goodwin pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis Wednesday to two count of making false statements to obtain federal disability compensation.

Andre Martin, head of the central area field office of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, said in a statement announcing the guilty plea that the postal service had $1.3 billion in workers’ compensation costs in fiscal year 2021, the majority of which was legitimate.

"However, a small percent abuse the system and cost the Postal Service millions of dollars in fraudulent claims and enforcement costs. This guilty plea sends a clear message that workers’ compensation fraud is a federal crime, which carries serious consequences,” Martin said.

