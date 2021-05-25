Former Potosi police officer sentenced to 10 years for statutory rape

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A former Potosi police officer was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in March to statutory rape charges as part of a plea agreement.

Quntazi Jones, 32, appeared in Washington County on Monday for a formal sentencing hearing. He had initially been charged in 2018 with four counts of statutory rape and three counts of statutory sodomy.

A plea deal was reached on March 15, and Jones entered guilty pleas on two counts of statutory rape. The remaining five counts were dismissed as part of the agreement.

Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn accepted the prosecution’s sentencing recommendation and handed down a seven-year sentence for one count of rape, and a three-year term for the other. Jones will serve the sentences consecutively.

The charges stemmed from allegations that Jones had a relationship with an underage girl.

Local authorities in October 2018 requested the Missouri Highway Patrol investigate Jones' relationship with a 16-year-old, according to a probable cause statement.

The teen admitted to having sex with Jones more than 20 times and said their first encounter was in April 2017, when she was 14.