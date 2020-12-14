Former principal sentenced for embezzling $113k from St. Clair County school

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The former principal of a small St. Clair County elementary school has been sentenced to six months in prison, six months of house arrest and ordered to repay the $113,000 he stole from the school, prosecutors said Monday.

Roy Joseph Monti, 54, admitted in U.S. District Court in September that he withdrew cash from the school's bank account multiple times from March 2017 to November 2019 and listed a false purpose or destination on the withdrawal slips.

Monti was principal of St. John the Baptist elementary school in Smithton at the time.

Monti pleaded guilty to one count of transporting stolen money across state lines. Monti, who lives in St. Louis, would sometimes withdraw money from one branch and deposit into another branch in a different state, or simply spend the cash.

Monti was hired in 2016 and resigned in 2019 after being confronted with an audit that identified accounting irregularities, the Diocese of Belleville said earlier this year.

