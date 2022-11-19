Former principal sues Ferguson-Florissant schools, claims discrimination against white leaders

FERGUSON — A former principal sued the Ferguson-Florissant School District this week claiming he was discriminated against because he is white.

Mark Weller filed suit Wednesday alleging he was demoted and forced to resign as the district was undergoing “systemic efforts to rid itself of white administrators.”

Weller worked for the district for 22 years including as a teacher and assistant principal before serving for more than 10 years as the director/principal of the Mark Twain Restoration & Wellness Center, formerly the Mark Twain Student Support Center.

The center is an alternative school program in Florissant serving students in grades 6 through 12.

Weller claims he was demoted from director to a teaching position in March 2021.

Weller, according to the suit, was told his contract would not be renewed because his position was being eliminated, then the district hired a replacement who is Black.

Weller took about a $55,000 pay cut in the demotion, forcing his resignation, the suit claims.

In all, he was paid about $108,000 in 2021, according to district salary records.

A spokesperson for the school district said the district would not comment on personnel issues.

The Mark Twain Restoration & Wellness Center has come under recent scrutiny as part of a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education investigation into the district’s suspension policies, Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger reported in August.

Some parents of students who were sent to the center after being disciplined in traditional schools complained of inadequate instruction and supervision in virtual programs at the center, according to the column.

Weller is now serving as an assistant principal at Fox Middle School in Arnold.

Attorney John Lynch is representing Weller in the case.