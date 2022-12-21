Former Rockwood teacher charged with sexually exploiting teen

CLAYTON — A former high school teacher was charged in St. Louis County Tuesday with sexually exploiting a 16-year-old girl.

Joseph Gutowski, 40, a teacher at Lafayette High School in Rockwood School District from 2017 to 2020, is also charged with possession of child pornography and second-degree promoting child pornography.

Authorities say Gutowski set up a video to record a girl in his home performing sex acts, then sent the video to others.

While authorities do not believe there are additional victims at the high school, the school district’s superintendent, Curtis Cain, sent a message to parents on Tuesday about the charges. Cain noted all teachers must pass a background check upon hiring. He also said the district was fully cooperating with the investigation.

“I know that any allegation of this type is very troubling news to process, and we share your concern as parents and educators,” he told parents in a letter. “I am truly sorry that our community will be impacted by this negative news.”

Bond for Gutowski is set at $250,000, and he is barred from having any contact with the girl. An attorney for Gutowski did not immediately respond to a request for comment.