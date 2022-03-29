Former Scott airman admits child enticement charge

EAST ST. LOUIS — A former airman at Scott Air Force Base admitted on Tuesday getting caught in an underage sex sting in 2020.

Urich N. Gaines admitted meeting someone he believed to be 16 years old via the Grindr dating app, and agreeing to come to the teen's house in Collinsville for sex on June 27, 2020. The teen was actually an FBI employee.

Gaines brought condoms, and was arrested when he arrived at the house. He told FBI agents he planned to have sex with the teen, Gaines' plea agreement says.

Gaines pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge of attempted enticement of a minor.

At Gaines' June 30 sentencing, he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

A spokesman for Scott Air Force Base, near Belleville, Illinois, said Gaines was "administratively separated" from the Air Force last year on an "other than honorable" basis.

