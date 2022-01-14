Former SLU official admits $518k fraud

ST. LOUIS — A former official of a St. Louis University program pleaded guilty in federal court here Friday to five felony wire fraud charges and admitted orchestrating a $518,000 fraud.

Bretton M. Delaria, 31, worked for the university's 1818 Advanced College Credit Program at the time of the fraud, through which high schoolers can earn college credit. He was also treasurer of the Missouri Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships, which supports those types of programs.

In April 2019, Delaria began creating and submitting false invoices from MoACEP to the university, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ed Dowd said. Delaria then had the payments sent to his personal accounts or to two PayPal accounts he'd set up for the partnership and a vendor, Dowd said. He also used his university credit card to pay a total of $75,405 in fake invoices.

Delaria was fired from both positions in June 2020.

At his April 22 sentencing, Delaria could face 41 to 51 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines. He has agreed to forfeit his home in St. Louis and will be ordered to repay the money.

