Former SLU official gets 2-year prison term for $518,000 fraud

ST. LOUIS — A former official of a St. Louis University program was sentenced Friday in federal court to two years in prison plus three years of supervised probation for defrauding the university of $518,000.

Bretton M. DeLaria, 32, pleaded guilty in January to five counts of wire fraud. He worked for the university's 1818 Advanced College Credit Program at the time of the fraud. High schoolers can earn college credit through that program. He was also treasurer of the Missouri Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships, which supports those types of programs.

In 2019, DeLaria began creating and submitting false invoices from MoACEP to the university, authorities said. He then had the payments sent to his personal accounts or to two PayPal accounts he'd set up for the partnership and a vendor. He also used his university credit card to pay a total of $75,405 in fake invoices. Authorities said DeLaria's schemes lasted two years.

DeLaria was fired from both positions in June 2020.

U.S. District Judge John A. Ross, who sentenced DeLaria on Friday, ordered him to pay $518,115 in restitution and to forfeit his St. Louis home. Ross said he found it "puzzling that someone with your ability would choose to do this. What you did here was really unconscionable."

DeLaria, who has no prior criminal history, apologized in court Friday, saying "the harm, the hurt and the pain I caused others is something that I will live with for the rest of my life."

