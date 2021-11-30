Former Southwest Airlines employee who stole 5 guns at Lambert gets 6 months

ST. LOUIS — A former employee of Southwest Airlines who admitted stealing five pistols from passengers' luggage at St. Louis Lambert International Airport was sentenced Tuesday to six months in federal prison, prosecutors said.
Mark Hunter, a former baggage handler, admitted to federal agents that he'd taken five guns from luggage that he handled, prosecutors said.
Hunter became the target when a 9mm pistol stolen from a passenger's baggage was seized by Manchester police employee. Agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Transportation Security Administration found records of seven reported firearm thefts from checked luggage between March 28 and August 22 of 2020. The person from whom the gun was seized bought it from a Southwest employee, who said they bought it from Hunter, court documents show. Agents then compared employee schedules to the dates of the gun thefts.
Hunter pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in August to a felony charge of knowingly possessing or receiving one or more stolen firearms.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
