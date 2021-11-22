Former St. Ann officer gets 6 years for kicking man during arrest

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Ann police officer, Ellis C. Brown III, was sentenced Monday to six years in federal prison for kicking a man after a police chase in 2019.
U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig acknowledged that the sentence was "significantly less" than the 10 years sought by prosecutors, but "significantly more" than the defense request for probation. She said Brown used unreasonable force without justification against Steven Kolb, after injecting himself in a car chase that ended with the beating.
The judge rejected Brown's explanation that he saw Kolb's hands disappear when he was lying on the ground on his stomach, pointing out that the other officers at the arrest did not feel the need to strike Kolb.
Calling it "a very serious abuse of power by someone who is entrusted with power by the public," Fleissig said Brown's actions undermined faith in law enforcement and the justice system.
The April 9, 2019, incident started when a St. Ann officer tried to stop Kolb, who was in a Hyundai sedan with no registration sticker on its license plate. Police also suspected the car of visiting a nearby drug house.
Kolb fled because he mistakenly thought he had an arrest warrant, leading St. Ann police on a 25-minute chase through north St. Louis County and north St. Louis that ended in a crash near the U.S. Bank at 3515 North Kingshighway. Other officers had joined the pursuit, including Brown.
Kolb tried to run away before lying prone on his stomach in a bank parking lot with his hands out, trial witnesses said.
Another officer was already holding Kolb on the ground when Brown, 32, approached and kicked him seven times in front of other officers, Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Wiseman said Monday.
The incident was captured on the bank's security camera.
"This crime was as blatant as it was brutal," Wiseman said, adding that Brown did not think he would be held accountable.
Kolb was left with broken ribs and fractured facial bones in a pool of blood, prosecutors have said. He was taken to the hospital by helicopter.
Brown was convicted in June by a jury in U.S. District Court in St. Louis of a felony civil rights charge — deprivation of rights under color of law.
Brown, of High Ridge, apologized in court Monday, saying, "I feel genuinely terrible for hurting Mr. Kolb."
Brown said when he saw Kolb's hands go under his body, "My mind reverted to the training I received," including videos showing scenarios where an officer hesitates and is killed or injured. "I still to this day don't understand why Mr. Kolb reached under his body," Brown said, as Kolb, who was watching the hearing, shook his head in the negative.
Brown's lawyer, James Towey, said probation would allow Brown to care for his newborn and his wife's four other children, as well as her father. He also said Brown was diagnosed with PTSD in 2020.
The recommended sentence under federal guidelines was 108 to 120 months.
Both Wiseman and Fleissig also cited a prior crash involving Brown. He joined St. Ann after leaving St. Louis police, where he was accused of leaving the scene of a fiery accident without helping. Brown and his partner were following the vehicle, but lied about it, prosecutors said. The woman in the September 2016 crash was not seriously injured.
Fleissig said it was "regrettable" that Brown was allowed to resign, which let him join the St. Ann force, "where his errors in judgment continued."
Not mentioned in court was the fatal police shooting of 25-year-old Kajieme Powell in 2014. Brown and his partner were not charged. Prosecutors said they could have been in fear for their life, as Powell had a knife.
Brown has also been accused of using nearly identical language on at least 19 search warrant applications, triggering the dismissal of multiple criminal cases.