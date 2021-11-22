Former St. Ann officer gets 6 years for kicking man during arrest

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Ann police officer, Ellis C. Brown III, was sentenced Monday to six years in federal prison for kicking a man after a police chase in 2019.

U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig acknowledged that the sentence was "significantly less" than the 10 years sought by prosecutors, but "significantly more" than the defense request for probation. She said Brown used unreasonable force without justification against Steven Kolb, after injecting himself in a car chase that ended with the beating.

The judge rejected Brown's explanation that he saw Kolb's hands disappear when he was lying on the ground on his stomach, pointing out that the other officers at the arrest did not feel the need to strike Kolb.

Calling it "a very serious abuse of power by someone who is entrusted with power by the public," Fleissig said Brown's actions undermined faith in law enforcement and the justice system.

The April 9, 2019, incident started when a St. Ann officer tried to stop Kolb, who was in a Hyundai sedan with no registration sticker on its license plate. Police also suspected the car of visiting a nearby drug house.