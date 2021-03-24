Former St. Charles County worker gets 25-year term for molesting two girls

ST. CHARLES — A former coordinator for St. Charles County's recycling center has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after a jury in February found him guilty of sexually abusing two girls.

Circuit Judge Daniel Pelikan on Monday sentenced Martin Reddick, 51, of the 600 block of Blumhoff Avenue in Wentzville, to 25 years for statutory sodomy and lesser concurrent terms on convictions for child molestation and child endangerment.

The jury found Reddick guilty of molesting the girls in 2019. The girls, whom he knew, were 5 and 12 at the time.

Reddick worked as a coordinator for St. Charles County's recycling center from 1991 to 2019 and earned a salary of about $47,000, according to a county spokeswoman.

His lawyer Thomas Crocco said Reddick maintains his innocence and intends to appeal.

