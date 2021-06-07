Former St. Francois County police chief sentenced to probation in case of missing drug evidence

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — The former police chief of Iron Mountain Lake was sentenced last week to probation on five charges related to a police pursuit outside of his jurisdiction that reportedly led to the discovery of missing drug evidence from his department.

John Washburn, 52, appeared in St. Francois County on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, two counts of stealing a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and false impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Wexler Horn placed him on five years of supervised probation and ordered him to complete the Veterans Court Program. If he violates the conditions of his probation, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

The former chief was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail for the misdemeanor charge of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

The charges against Washburn were filed in September of last year after he was involved in a pursuit outside of his jurisdiction, which sparked an investigation.

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Washburn initiated a pursuit of a man on Sept. 10 at 8:40 p.m. from Farmington into Doe Run.