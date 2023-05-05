KIRKWOOD — A former nurse at St. John Vianney High School here has been charged with felony sex crimes after admitting to sexual contact with an underage student.

Erin Foerstel, 43, of Kirkwood, faces charges of statutory sodomy in the second degree and sexual contact with a student younger than 17, the age of consent in Missouri.

Foerstel confessed to police that she performed a sexual act on a student at Vianney last month while employed at the school as a nurse, Kirkwood detective Donald Douglas wrote in a probable cause statement.

Foerstel worked at Vianney from August 2020 until April 24, when administrators fired her after receiving a report of the alleged sex incident last month, Vianney President Rick Davis and Principal Ian Mulligan said in an email Thursday to parents with students at the all-male, Catholic private school.

Foerstel had also had inappropriate contact with students through social media, they said.

The administrators immediately contacted the Missouri Department of Social Services and Kirkwood Police after receiving the report, and contacted families with students enrolled at the school between August 2020 and April of this year to inform them of the allegation.

"They have been asked to notify us if they are aware of inappropriate behavior while attending Vianney," Davis and Mulligan said in an email. "Please continue to respect the privacy of our students and their families as we keep them in our prayers."

Foerstel was in custody on Friday in St. Louis County jail with her bond set at $75,000, according to online court records.