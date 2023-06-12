ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors have charged former Alderman Brandon Bosley, whose family represented a swath of north St. Louis for decades, with wire fraud, the latest to be implicated in a sweeping bribery sting.

Bosley, the son of longtime former Alderman Freeman Bosley Sr. and brother of the city's first black mayor, Freeman Bosley Jr., is charged with inflating the repair bill in an insurance claim for a Toyota Prius. He had purchased the car from a convenience store owner in his ward for $500, well below its nearly $10,000 retail value.

The convenience store owner was a federal informant that helped the FBI bring cases against former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and former aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad. The informant, identified by the newspaper as north St. Louis gas station and convenience owner Mohammed Almuttan, offered bribes to the other aldermen in exchange for tax breaks and other City Hall favors.

The case against Bosley involves a scheme that began last year with the informant, who owned a car repair garage in Bridgeton.

In February that year, Bosley offered him a bribe in exchange for helping inflate a repair bill in order to get the Prius, which had been in a collision, totaled by the insurance company and obtain a settlement check.

“You know, mark that mother (expletive) all the way up, see what it is we can do," Bosley is quoted telling the informant. "I'll throw you a few thousand dollars, and (expletive) that insurance company."

But a few days later, Almuttan said the repair bill preparation was a favor.

“You don't need to give me anything on this one, OK? This is all yours, alright?" the informant, identified only as John Doe in the indictment, is quoted as saying.

After the insurance company agreed to a payout based on an inflated repair bill, Bosley still had to register the car in order to obtain the settlement. He used a false bill of sale to register the car in April, according to the indictment.

In February , a Bosley-sponsored board bill lifting a liquor license moratorium in his ward was approved by the Board of Aldermen. It had been “previously discussed between Bosley and John Doe relative to John Doe's convenience store in Bosley’s 3rd Ward.”

Almuttan owned a Shell gas station on North Florissant Avenue that was the subject of several city and resident complaints. The city ultimately closed the station for nuisance violations, though St. Louis police officials suggested their action was delayed because of the pending federal investigation.

Brandon Bosley represented his father's old ward covering Hyde Park, Jeff-Vander-Lou and other neighborhoods north of downtown from 2017 until this year, when he lost an election to represent a larger, redrawn ward to former state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge.

The Post-Dispatch in February reported that an FBI investigation included Bosley. A federal search warrant described a $2,000 payment from Almuttan to an unidentified public official's assistant in exchange for a support letter for a tax break. The newspaper identified the anonymous public official as Bosley, but Bosley denied ever accepting a bribe from Almuttan despite the business owner's multiple attempts to bribe him.

“I never took nothing from him, never had any hand-to-hand exchange, nor hand-to-hand with assistants of mine,” Bosley told the newspaper then. “Period, point blank. That’s a flat-out lie.”

