Former St. Louis alderman freed from prison early
Former St. Louis alderman freed from prison early

Larry Arnowitz

St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz talks to other aldermen during a meeting of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday, Dec. 18, 2015. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz, sentenced in August to a year in prison, has been released from prison early due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials and his lawyer said Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in an email that Arnowitz was released Jan. 19.

Arnowitz lawyer Patrick Conroy said, "My understanding is that it was an internal BOP decision made pursuant to the CARES Act."

Among other things, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act allows prison officials to release prisoners to halfway houses or on house arrest to reduce prison populations as one way of combating the spread of COVID-19. BOP has sent thousands of nonviolent inmates home, including others from the St. Louis area

In addition to the prison time, Arnowitz, 67, was also sentenced to six months of house arrest and ordered to repay $21,180 that he used for personal expenses, including his mortgage.

Arnowitz, D-12th Ward, was first elected in 2011. He was indicted Feb. 27 for misusing campaign funds and resigned in March. 

