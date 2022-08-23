 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former St. Louis alderman to plead guilty today following corruption charges

Three aldermen federally indicted

Former St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad walks into the Thomas F. Eagleton federal courthouse Thursday, June 2, 2022, where he, Lewis Reed and Jeffrey Boyd face federal corruption charges. Photo by Zachary Clingenpeel, zclingenpeel@post-dispatch.com

 Zachary Clingenpeel

ST. LOUIS — Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad is expected to plead guilty today after a grand jury indicted him on federal corruption charges.

Collins-Muhammad pleaded not guilty in June, but he said last month he had reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty. The hearing to formalize that change is this afternoon.

Collins-Muhammad, whose old ward was centered in the O'Fallon and Penrose neighborhoods north of Natural Bridge Avenue, was one of three members of the Board of Aldermen indicted on federal corruption charges in June

He was charged along with former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and former Alderman Jeffrey Boyd for accepting cash bribes from a local businessman in exchange for tax breaks for his businesses. Boyd is also accused of helping the businessman purchase real estate at a heavily discounted rate.

Reed and Boyd are expected to plead guilty in hearings Friday.

0 Comments

Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's City Hall reporter. He previously covered business for the Post-Dispatch and state politics for the Springfield News-Leader.

