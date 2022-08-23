Former St. Louis alderman to plead guilty today following corruption charges

ST. LOUIS — Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad is expected to plead guilty today after a grand jury indicted him on federal corruption charges.

Collins-Muhammad pleaded not guilty in June, but he said last month he had reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty. The hearing to formalize that change is this afternoon.

He was charged along with former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and former Alderman Jeffrey Boyd for accepting cash bribes from a local businessman in exchange for tax breaks for his businesses. Boyd is also accused of helping the businessman purchase real estate at a heavily discounted rate.

Reed and Boyd are expected to plead guilty in hearings Friday.

St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad resigns Collins-Muhammad, who was reelected last April, apologized “for my shortcomings and my mistakes.”