Former St. Louis cop admits falsifying time sheets for side job

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis police officer pleaded guilty Monday to three mail fraud charges and admitted falsifying time sheets he submitted to a private security company.

Brad Stephens, 42, was working at the time for City Wide Security, which had a contract with the Tower Grove South Concerned Citizens Special Business District for security patrols. Stephens admitted in court that he'd failed to show up for shifts he agreed to work as part of a scheme to defraud both City Wide and the citizens group.

In 2018, he falsely represented that he was going to work 93 days, for which he was paid $14,250, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith said in court. City Wide was paid about $29,000. In 2019, he skipped 76 days of work, for which he was paid $10,500. City Wide was paid about $21,000, Goldsmith said.

Stephens was hired by St. Louis police in October 2014 and resigned in June, his lawyer said. A police spokesman said Monday that they had no record of a resignation, however.

He was hired by City Wide in 2015 and fired in August of 2019.