Former St. Louis cop gets a year and a day for role in beating of an undercover colleague

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis police officer was sentenced Monday to a year and a day in prison for his role in the beating of an undercover colleague during anti-police violence protests in 2017.

The sentence handed down in federal court is well below the decade sought by prosecutors.

Dustin Boone held down Detective Luther Hall as at least one other officer beat him, prosecutors have said. Boone and other uniformed officers working the Civil Disobedience Team on Sept. 17, 2017 did not recognize Hall and thought he was a protester, prosecutors said.

Hall and his partner were working undercover, documenting activities by protesters and rioters. Hall was standing by an emergency generator when he encountered Boone and the other officers, who threw him to the ground and then beat and kicked him, prosecutors have said.

Prosecutors have said Hall was doing nothing wrong and officers did not have probable cause to detain or arrest him.

A total of five officers were charged and three went to trial.

