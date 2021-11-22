Former St. Louis cop gets a year and a day for role in beating of an undercover colleague

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis police officer was sentenced Monday to a year and a day in prison for his role in the beating of an undercover colleague during anti-police violence protests in 2017.
The sentence handed down in federal court is well below the decade sought by prosecutors.
Dustin Boone held down Detective Luther Hall as at least one other officer beat him, prosecutors have said. Boone and other uniformed officers working the Civil Disobedience Team on Sept. 17, 2017 did not recognize Hall and thought he was a protester, prosecutors said.
Hall and his partner were working undercover, documenting activities by protesters and rioters. Hall was standing by an emergency generator when he encountered Boone and the other officers, who threw him to the ground and then beat and kicked him, prosecutors have said.
Prosecutors have said Hall was doing nothing wrong and officers did not have probable cause to detain or arrest him.
A total of five officers were charged and three went to trial.
Boone was convicted by a federal jury in June of a civil rights charge, deprivation of rights under color of law. The jury could not reach a verdict on a charge of destruction of evidence against another former officer, Christopher Myers.
A different jury in March acquitted Myers and Officer Steven Korte of the civil rights charge, and acquitted Korte of a charge of lying to the FBI.
Two former officers have pleaded guilty, and Myers' lawyer said he will plead guilty in January to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights and admit damaging Hall’s phone in exchange for a sentence of probation.
Randy Hays was sentenced last month to four years and four months in prison for beating Hall. Bailey Colletta received probation for lying to the FBI and a grand jury about the beating.
Hall, who was left with permanent injuries from the attack, settled a civil lawsuit against police for $5 million.
In a sentencing memo filed earlier this month, prosecutors said Boone should receive a decade in prison, which is also the recommended sentence under federal guidelines. They said Boone had a history of abusing suspects and saw his assignment to the Civil Disobedience Team as an opportunity to beat protesters.
They also cited a series of racist text messages Boone had sent. Hall is Black. The other officers involved in the incident are white.
Lawyers for Boone said in their own memo that 10 years would be “disproportionately high” for the crime, and asked for 26 months. They say Boone did not participate in the initial attack on Hall and said his actions were prompted by other officers “acting as though” they were making a lawful arrest. They said Boone should not receive more time than Hays.
They also said the St. Louis police culture condoned and even encouraged violence, and denied that Boone is "a racist, uncaring thug."