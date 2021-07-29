Former St. Louis cop sued over encounter with man at gas station

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis police officer facing an assault charge for hitting a man in the face with handcuffs in 2019 was sued in federal court Thursday by that man.

Bryan Boyle's lawsuit says he was behind officer Brandin Neil in line at the cash register at the Crown Food Mart gas station on Aug. 8, 2019, when he asked Neil, "What are you?" the suit says. Neil was in civilian clothing but had a Taser and handcuffs, and the suit says Boyle was inquiring about Neil's profession.

Neil "exploded," pushing Boyle in the chest and pointing a Taser at him before striking him in the face multiple times, using his handcuffs like brass knuckles, the suit says.

Boyle tried to explain that he didn't mean any harm and respects police, the suit says, but Neil placed Boyle in a chokehold, causing him to fall to the ground and have trouble breathing.

Boyle was taken from the gas station, at 3868 Martin Luther King Drive in the Jeff Vander Lou neighborhood, to the emergency room when other officers arrived, the suit says. The suit seeks unspecified damages from Neil and the city.

Neil has pleaded not guilty to a felony third-degree assault charge, which is pending in St. Louis Circuit Court. He left the department after the charge was filed.