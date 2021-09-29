Former St. Louis cop to plead guilty to charge tied to undercover colleague's beating

Prosecutors say officers mistook Hall for a protester and beat him at the corner of 14th and Olive streets downtown on the night of Sept. 17, 2017. Hall was undercover with a partner, documenting vandalism and other activity after an organized protest against police violence had ended. The U.S. attorney’s office has repeatedly said Hall was committing no crime and there was no probable cause to arrest him.

Hall was left with permanent injuries from the attack and settled a civil lawsuit against police for $5 million.

Former Officer Dustin Boone was convicted in June of the civil rights charge. His sentencing has been delayed twice after his new lawyers asked for more time. It is now scheduled for Nov. 17, but his lawyers, citing a scheduling conflict, are asking for a delay of five days or less.

Two former officers have pleaded guilty. Randy Hays is at a federal prison in Yazoo City, Miss., serving a sentence of four years and three months for beating Hall. Bailey Colletta was sentenced to probation for lying to the FBI and a grand jury about the beating.

