Former St. Louis cop to plead guilty to charge tied to undercover colleague's beating

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis police officer who has been tried twice on federal charges related to the beating of an undercover colleague during a 2017 protest has reached a plea deal that could mean no prison time, his lawyer said Wednesday.
Christopher Myers will both plead guilty and be sentenced on Jan. 5, a court order filed Wednesday says. His lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, told the Post-Dispatch Wednesday evening that under the terms of the plea agreement, Myers will plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights and receive probation and no fine. Myers will admit damaging Detective Luther Hall’s “phone by throwing it, which is what he’s always said,” Rosenblum said.
A judge could reject the plea agreement, however.
Separate juries in March and June were unable to agree on a verdict in a destruction of evidence charge against Myers after prosecutors accused him of trying to destroy Hall’s cellphone to thwart a federal investigation into Hall’s beating at the hands of police. The jury in March acquitted Myers and Officer Steven Korte of deprivation of rights under color of law — a civil rights charge — and acquitted Korte of a charge of lying to the FBI.
Prosecutors say officers mistook Hall for a protester and beat him at the corner of 14th and Olive streets downtown on the night of Sept. 17, 2017. Hall was undercover with a partner, documenting vandalism and other activity after an organized protest against police violence had ended. The U.S. attorney’s office has repeatedly said Hall was committing no crime and there was no probable cause to arrest him.
Hall was left with permanent injuries from the attack and settled a civil lawsuit against police for $5 million.
Former Officer Dustin Boone was convicted in June of the civil rights charge. His sentencing has been delayed twice after his new lawyers asked for more time. It is now scheduled for Nov. 17, but his lawyers, citing a scheduling conflict, are asking for a delay of five days or less.
Two former officers have pleaded guilty. Randy Hays is at a federal prison in Yazoo City, Miss., serving a sentence of four years and three months for beating Hall. Bailey Colletta was sentenced to probation for lying to the FBI and a grand jury about the beating.