Former St. Louis cop's sentencing on civil rights charge delayed

ST. LOUIS — The sentencing of a former St. Louis police officer convicted of a role in the 2017 beating of an undercover colleague has been postponed for more than a month.
Lawyers for Dustin Boone asked Monday for the Sept. 15 sentencing hearing to be delayed, citing their need to review the trial transcript and evidence in the case. It is now set for Oct. 20.
Lawyers Justin A. Kuehn and Stephen C. Williams, a former federal magistrate judge, replaced Boone's former lawyer late last month.
A jury in U.S. District Court in St. Louis found Boone guilty in June of a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law — a civil rights charge. Prosecutors said he aided other officers who beat and kicked detective Luther Hall on the night of Sept. 17, 2017, after they mistook Hall for a protester. Hall was working undercover in downtown St. Louis during protests against police violence at the time. Prosecutors have said Hall was committing no crime and there was no probable cause to arrest him.
Jurors could not agree on a charge of destruction of evidence against former officer Christopher Myers. Prosecutors accused Myers of trying to destroy Hall's cell phone to thwart any future investigation of the assault. The U.S. Attorney's office has not announced whether it will retry Myers.
A different jury at the first trial in March acquitted Myers and Officer Steven Korte of the civil rights charge, and acquitted Korte of a charge of lying to the FBI. That jury was unable to reach a verdict on the remaining charges against Boone and Myers.
Two former officers pleaded guilty. Randy Hays was sentenced last month to four years and three months in prison for beating Hall. Bailey Colletta was sentenced to probation for lying to the FBI and a grand jury about the beating.
Hall, who was left with permanent injuries from the attack, settled a civil lawsuit against police for $5 million earlier this year.