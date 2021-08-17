Former St. Louis cop's sentencing on civil rights charge delayed

ST. LOUIS — The sentencing of a former St. Louis police officer convicted of a role in the 2017 beating of an undercover colleague has been postponed for more than a month.

Lawyers for Dustin Boone asked Monday for the Sept. 15 sentencing hearing to be delayed, citing their need to review the trial transcript and evidence in the case. It is now set for Oct. 20.

Lawyers Justin A. Kuehn and Stephen C. Williams, a former federal magistrate judge, replaced Boone's former lawyer late last month.

A jury in U.S. District Court in St. Louis found Boone guilty in June of a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law — a civil rights charge. Prosecutors said he aided other officers who beat and kicked detective Luther Hall on the night of Sept. 17, 2017, after they mistook Hall for a protester. Hall was working undercover in downtown St. Louis during protests against police violence at the time. Prosecutors have said Hall was committing no crime and there was no probable cause to arrest him.