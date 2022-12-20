Former St. Louis County guidance counselor gets 15 years for coercing students

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a former St. Louis County high school guidance counselor to 15 years in prison after he admitted to exchanging sexual messages and making inappropriate advances toward at least 10 female students.

James Q. Jenkins, 38, still faces several other charges in state court, including second-degree rape, making sexual contact with a student and furnishing pornographic material to a minor.

Jenkins worked at Hancock Place High School in south St. Louis County during the 2020-2021 school year, where prosecutors said he used his position to build relationships with female students, often seeking them out and offering to help them work through problems at home.

One girl wrote in a statement read in court that Jenkins repeatedly took her out of class, walked with her during physical education class and asked to look through her phone to see whether she was speaking with anyone else. He looked for her in the halls every day, she said, and accused her of avoiding him if she didn't appear.

"You knew what you were doing, the twisted game you were playing," she wrote. "I was 15 years old, and you were 36."

Students, family members of students and district officials wrote letters to the judge, describing how the girls were manipulated and the lasting trauma they will face.

"I wish for him to see how my peers and I are still standing even amongst the adversity he caused," one student wrote. "Though we are still picking up the pieces of ourselves, we are growing day by day."

Jenkins himself issued a tearful apology to the court, calling his actions "selfish" and "immoral." He said he wished he would have received counseling for his own traumas long before he started trying to help others.

"I took on a responsibility that I thought I was ready and equipped for, but clearly I was not," he said.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson said there were signs Jenkins hadn't learned from previous experiences at all: He was placed on administrative leave and received counseling at his previous job in St. Joseph, Missouri, for making inappropriate contact with female students.

She argued he should receive the maximum federally recommended sentence of 15 years in prison.

Ultimately, U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White agreed with that recommendation. Jenkins will also be sentenced to a lifetime of supervision.

A trial date has not yet been set in Jenkins' St. Louis County case.