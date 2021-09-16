Former St. Louis County high school counselor charged with sexual contact with a student

ST. LOUIS COUNTY— The Hancock Place School District notified high school parents on Thursday of a former guidance counselor charged with having sexual contact with a student at the school.

James Jenkins, who was employed at Hancock Place High School, is also charged with assault and two counts of furnishing pornographic material to a student. His bond was set at $20,000 on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Court documents show that Jenkins is married and was accused of having sexual relations with at least one student. Authorities also believe there are multiple victims with possible additional witnesses. Allegations in court records include a student going to Jenkins' home to have sexual intercourse with him, and him sending a another student pictures and videos of his genitals.

Prior to working at the high school during the 2020-2021 school year, Jenkins passed multiple federal and state background checks, according to the school district’s superintendent, Kevin Carl.

Carl said on Thursday that prior to the charges, the school district learned of the allegations in August after Jenkins voluntarily notified the district he was resigning in July.

Jenkins' attorney’s office said the attorney was not immediately available for comment on Thursday.

