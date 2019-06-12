CLAYTON — An inmate who died on Tuesday after spending eight days in the St. Louis County jail died from peritonitis caused by an ulcer that perforated his intestine, an autopsy found.
Daniel Stout, 31, had been held in St. Louis County after being arrested on a parole revocation. He spent eight days in the county jail, from June 3 until his transfer Tuesday morning to the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri, officials said.
He arrived at the prison about 9:35 a.m. in a St. Louis County vehicle. Stout told workers at the prison intake that he had not had a bowel movement in eight days, St. Francois County Coroner James "Jim" Coplin said in an interview.
Stout did not appear to be in pain and did not report any pain, Coplin said his investigation found. "He may have been in discomfort, but nothing that was life-threatening."
But Stout vomited up bits of coagulated blood known as "coffee ground emesis." The prison called 911 at 10:09 a.m. — 34 minutes after Stout's arrival. Emergency crews arrived and did CPR but could not revive him.
Coplin said he did not know what caused the ulcer. He said toxicology reports were expected to take weeks "but we really don't expect to find anything because he had been incarcerated for so long."
Stout's mother, Angela Nalcich, of south St. Louis County, said in a brief interview that it should have been clear to jailers that her son was in pain, they should have treated him for it.
"Obviously he was in pain," she said. "Why would they put him in a van in pain? He had to be in severe pain. ... If you had a ruptured ulcer, I would think you would not be able to walk."
