Former St. Louis County jail official pleads guilty to COVID relief kickback scheme

ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis County jail official Tony Weaver pleaded guilty Friday to four felonies stemming from a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 relief money for a local businessman and split the profits.

Weaver, 63, was a fixture in St. Louis County politics and government for decades, working as a legislative assistant to former St. Louis County Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray before he was hired to be the "change management coordinator" at the troubled jail.

In May 2020, Weaver sought to use his connections at the county to get four, $15,000 applications for pandemic business relief loans on behalf of a local businessman identified only as "John Smith" in exchange for a cut of the profits, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith said in court Friday.

Weaver lied on the applications by saying that businesses were closed, suffered losses and had to lay off employees due to the pandemic. He also worked to conceal that Smith was the owner, Goldsmith said.

Weaver admitted to those allegations and pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud, which carries a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Under federal sentencing guidelines, though, the judge could be asked to consider a punishment of anywhere from eight to 18 months in prison.

Weaver has been out on bond since his arrest in June, and his attorney, Timothy Smith, argued he should be allowed to stay there. Smith said Weaver was gainfully employed at the Macy's in the Saint Louis Galleria and was still living with his wife of more than 30 years.

Smith declined to comment after the hearing.

Weaver's sentencing is set for Jan. 25.