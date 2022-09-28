Former St. Louis County jail official to plead guilty to federal bribery charges

ST. LOUIS — A former jail official appointed by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is expected to plead guilty to federal bribery charges, court documents show.

The change of plea hearing for Anthony “Tony” Weaver, who most recently worked as a jail liaison at the Buzz Westfall Justice Center, is set for Oct. 21.

Federal authorities indicted Weaver in May on four counts of wire fraud. He is accused of orchestrating a scheme to obtain COVID-19 relief grants for a local businessman with the expectation that he'd split the funds.

Weaver filled out applications for four loans on behalf of an unidentified businessman, falsely claiming the businesses were closed during the pandemic, feds allege.

Weaver was fired soon after the indictment. Many of the jail’s advisory board members noted Weaver efficiently helped resolve staffing issues at the troubled jail.

Before working as a jail liaison, Weaver was a legislative aide for former city councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray D-4th District, and worked in St. Louis County government and politics for decades.

Weaver’s attorney, Tim Smith, declined to comment until the day of the plea hearing.

The wire fraud charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.