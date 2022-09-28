Former St. Louis County jail official to plead guilty to federal bribery charges

ST. LOUIS — A former jail official appointed by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is expected to plead guilty to federal bribery charges, court documents show.
The change of plea hearing for Anthony “Tony” Weaver, who most recently worked as a jail liaison at the Buzz Westfall Justice Center, is set for Oct. 21.
Federal authorities indicted Weaver in May on four counts of wire fraud. He is accused of orchestrating a scheme to obtain COVID-19 relief grants for a local businessman with the expectation that he'd split the funds.
- Fox 2 anchor Vic Faust fired from TV station after tirade
- St. Mary’s, Rosati-Kain high schools in St. Louis to close in Catholic downsizing
- Goold: A new bat, old friends, and timeless magic as Cardinals’ Albert Pujols soars to 700
- Hochman: On Danny Mac, Albert Pujols’ 700th homer and the power of KMOX
- Sweetie Pie’s serves its last plate in St. Louis. ‘I hope she reopens,’ one diner says.
- 700! With two homers in LA, Cardinals great Albert Pujols launches himself into exclusive club
- Ex-teacher charged with raping student is latest St. Louis County jail inmate death
- Cardinals notebook: Skip Schumaker's an 'absolute blast' at coach, so he'll be back, right?
- Fox 2 anchor unleashes profane off-air tirade at female co-host on St. Louis-area radio show
- Media Views: Streaming only, no TV, for Pujols’ possible 700th homer game Friday
- Busch Stadium customers’ credit cards were charged multiple times at one game
- Cardinals can pour Champagne with win in Milwaukee. Brewers need sweep to keep cork on
- BenFred: 700 home runs for Albert Pujols, thanks to a magic Cardinals season that isn’t over yet
- Post Malone hospitalized with ‘stabbing pain’ a week after fall at Enterprise Center
- ‘Best burn ever’: Arenado relishes sting of first division title, eyes Cardinals’ next goal
Weaver filled out applications for four loans on behalf of an unidentified businessman, falsely claiming the businesses were closed during the pandemic, feds allege.
Weaver was fired soon after the indictment. Many of the jail’s advisory board members noted Weaver efficiently helped resolve staffing issues at the troubled jail.
Before working as a jail liaison, Weaver was a legislative aide for former city councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray D-4th District, and worked in St. Louis County government and politics for decades.
Weaver’s attorney, Tim Smith, declined to comment until the day of the plea hearing.
The wire fraud charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.