Former St. Louis County jailers indicted on charges they assaulted inmates

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County grand jury this week indicted two former jailers on charges they assaulted inmates, prosecutors announced Friday.

The grand jury indicted the two men Wednesday on allegations they committed the assaults while on duty as corrections officers at the St. Louis County Jail.

Justin Mohler, 37, was indicted on a count of third-degree assault, a felony. Kurtis Bromeier, also 37, was indicted on a count of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

The St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office announced the indictments Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities say Mohler punched an inmate in the face and neck on July 17, and Bromeier hit a disabled inmate in the head on June 1.

The prosecutor's Conviction and Incident Review Unit investigated the complaints and is prosecuting the case.

"Corrections officers have extremely stressful and difficult jobs, and their work is essential and integral to criminal justice and the work prosecutors do," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a news release. “But corrections officers are not above the law, and the grand jury agreed that the actions of these two men should be charged as criminal assault."