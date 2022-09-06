Former St. Louis County officer accused of assaulting, kidnapping woman

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A former St. Louis County police officer is accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman during a domestic dispute over the weekend in Jefferson County.

Brian Eskridge is charged with domestic assault and kidnapping, both felonies. The 33-year-old was arrested Sunday and remained in jail Tuesday evening.

Police say Eskridge strangled and kicked a woman, making her fall down several stairs, on Sunday in High Ridge during an argument.

He's also accused of locking her in a basement without her cellphone, throwing a child's car seat at her, and threatening to kill her.

The Post-Dispatch does not typically identify victims of domestic assault.

According to department records, Eskridge was a police officer with the St. Louis County Police Department from May 2011 to September 2019.

He was hired as a police officer in Arnold in January 2021, according to the Post-Dispatch's salary database. Arnold police Chief Brian Carroll told the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday that Eskridge was no longer with the department but could not immediately provide a date for his departure.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Public Safety said Tuesday that Eskridge's law enforcement license was inactive.