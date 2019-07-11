ST. LOUIS • A former St. Louis County tax preparer was sentenced Thursday to 21 months in federal prison for filing nearly 100 false returns.
Renell Mace, 36, who now lives in the Atlanta area, pleaded guilty in January to charges of filing returns with false wage amounts to claim earned income tax credits for clients or false educational expenses to receive tax credits.
Mace and others involved in the scheme were paid $342,741 from 2009 through 2014, his agreement said.
Mace was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr.