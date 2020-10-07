Former St. Louis County teacher gets 10 years for child porn charges

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A former elementary school teacher and currently registered sex offender was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

David Leroy Sontag, 72, of Glencoe, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in March and admitted using a Kindle to access child pornography on Aug. 5, 2018. Sontag was spotted using public wi-fi at a Chesterfield bookstore to view child porn.

His lawyer, George Restovich, said Sontag was not a danger to the community. "What happened was simply a cry for help," he said.

In 1999, Sontag was sentenced in St. Louis County Circuit Court to five years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of sodomy.

Prosecutors said that beginning in November 1991, Sontag had a 10-month sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl whom he was tutoring. Sontag, 43 at the time, was teaching at St. Joseph's Elementary School in Manchester. In 1993, he left for Immacolata School in Richmond Heights, where he taught seventh- and eighth-grade science until his arrest.

Police were tipped in 1992, but didn't have enough evidence, prosecutors said at the time of his sentencing. In 1998, the victim's parents reported the abuse to police after she went into therapy.

