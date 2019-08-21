A pharmacy owner was sentenced Friday to two years in prison and ordered to pay almost $1.4 million in total for filing false tax returns and paying illegal kickbacks to doctors and others.
Rehan A. Rana, 46, of Ellisville, admitted to the tax and kickback conspiracy charges in September of 2018.
Rana was the owner of St. Louis Hills Pharmacy. In 2013, 2014 and 2015, Rana filed false tax returns, claiming he only had taxable income from his pharmacy in the hundreds of thousands each year, when in reality he received more than $1 million each of those three years.
Rana, along with other people associated with the medical testing laboratory Allegiance Medical Services, paid the kickbacks in exchange for blood and urine samples that they sent or referred to the medical lab between 2009 and 2012. Allegiance Medical Services hid the kickback payments from Medicare and Medicaid.
Rana was ordered to pay a $100,000 fine plus restitution of $751,787 to the Internal Revenue Service and $526,285 to Medicare.
The judge also ordered him to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.