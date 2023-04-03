ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis Police Department employee admitted Monday to violating an inmate's civil rights by injuring his face at the downtown jail last year.

Edward L. Barber, 42, was working on the second floor of the City Justice Center as a prisoner processing clerk in July 2019 when an inmate identified by his initials, "M.J.," punched another clerk. A corrections officer pepper sprayed M.J. in the face and then took him to the ground and handcuffed him, prosecutors said.

Barber then took M.J. to a cell. When they got inside, Barber admitted to forcing M.J. the ground. He suffered fractures to his nose and orbital wall, according to a plea agreement.

Barber pleaded guilty to a single charge of deprivation of rights under the color of law, which carries a maximum prison term of 10 years and/or a $250,000 fine.

In Barber's case, however, federal sentencing guidelines recommend he receive roughly 2 ¾ to 3 ½ years in prison. The plea agreement allows Barber's attorney and the government to argue for more or less than that.

Barber is one of several law enforcement employees to face similar charges in recent years.

Last June, a former St. Louis jail guard was sentenced to four years in prison for the same charge after unlocking a detainee's cell door, allowing two men to get inside and attack a ma.

In August, a former Northwoods police officer was sentenced to supervised release and fined $10,000 for assaulting a woman while off duty at a Florissant driver's license office.