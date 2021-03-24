Former St. Louis jail guard gets probation for impersonating police officer

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man working as a jail guard last year when he attempted a traffic stop on what turned out to be an undercover police officer was sentenced Wednesday to one year of probation.

Jonathan A. Schoenakase, 50, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor count of false impersonation of a police officer. A judge ordered him to complete 30 hours of community service and serve one year of probation. If he successfully completes the sentence, the case will disappear from his public criminal record.

In February 2020, Schoenakase, then a city correctional officer, tried to stop an undercover police sergeant on Olive Street near Grand Boulevard. Schoenakase had a flashing red-and-blue strobe light in the front windshield when he pulled behind the sergeant.

Schoenakase's previous convictions include arson, burglary and forgery in the 1990s.

City records show Schoenakase was hired as a correctional officer in November 2017.

His lawyer, Alex Shenderov, said he believes the resolution to Schoenakase's case is "fair and reasonable" and that his client is ready to move on with his life.

