Former St. Louis judge, circuit attorney Brendan Ryan dies at age 85

ST. LOUIS — Judge James Brendan Ryan, former St. Louis prosecutor, alderman, circuit court judge and top aide to a Missouri governor, died Saturday at age 85.

Ryan, a native of St. Louis born to two Irish immigrants, had a long career, serving two years on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, seven as the city's top prosecutor, a year as a key legislative aide to Missouri Governor Joseph Teasdale and more than 20 years as a St. Louis Circuit Court judge.

He died Saturday from a combination of advanced lung disease and congestive heart failure, said his daughter Susan Ryan Kalina, a former St. Louis Post-Dispatch photo editor.

Ryan worked as a young assistant circuit attorney in St. Louis before a zoning dispute in his neighborhood prompted him to run for 28th Ward alderman. He won, unseating the incumbent in 1967.

Two years later, Gov. Warren Hearnes picked Ryan to fill an open three-year term leading St. Louis prosecutions as circuit attorney.

In 1972, Ryan, a Democrat, won election to a four-year term in the role where he would set up a diversion program for first-time offenders and emphasize mentorship.

Current St. Louis Circuit Judge James Sullivan said he entered the circuit attorney's office shortly after Ryan's departure. Ryan had started a tradition of creating weekly "Little Red Schoolhouse" days where more experienced prosecutors would educate their younger counterparts on trial strategy.

"He was an educator and that continued even after he left," said Sullivan, who later would encounter Ryan when Ryan was a judge and Sullivan was an attorney. "Even later as a judge, if you argued a case before him, after he would give you sage advice on your performance."

Sullivan said he remembered Ryan's guidance and integrity along with the judge's good humor and "twinkle in his eye" as he did his work.

Ryan opted not to run for reelection as circuit attorney in 1976, telling the Post-Dispatch at the time that the salary was not high enough to support his family: his wife Carol and their four children. He said then he planned to return to private practice, but would consider running to be mayor of St. Louis.

It would only be a few months, however, when Ryan was called instead into state politics.

Missouri Gov. Joe Teasdale tapped Ryan to serve as his top liaison with the Missouri Legislature, lobbying for Teasdale's agenda in November 1976, shortly after being elected.

Most notably, Ryan pushed through a new medium security prison to ease overcrowding in the state.

Ryan fought for the prison to be located in Pacific outside of St. Louis, despite threats from legislators to kill the project unless it was located in mid-Missouri, the Post-Dispatch reported at the time.

Ryan left the governor's office in September 1977, again telling the Post-Dispatch that he decided to leave because the $25,000 salary would not cover the expenses of educating his four children.

Ryan told the paper at the time the job was the "most fascinating, aggravating, interesting experience in my life."

The Post-Dispatch wrote then that Ryan's departure would be remove the governor's legislative "legs."

"Without him there would have been no legislation from the governor," Democratic Sen. John Scott told the paper in 1977. "A lot of things that Teasdale has taken credit for have been what Ryan has done."

After a few years in private practice, Ryan was appointed in 1979 by his former boss, Teasdale, as a circuit court judge in St. Louis.

He would spend more than 20 years on the bench, including a stint as presiding judge for the circuit.

Current Circuit Court Judge David Mason said Ryan was an important mentor when Mason was appointed in 1991.

"He was like the big brother I needed to help me learn the ropes," Mason said. "I can tell you he was a leader for all of us and demonstrated by example."

Personally, Mason said Ryan did his work with a sense of joy and compassion.

"If Santa Claus were to become a judge, it would be Brendan Ryan," Mason said.

His secretary, Diane Altepeter, told the Post-Dispatch in 1999 that Ryan never had a sense of self-importance. Hearing Ryan sing became a regular event, she said.

"Every once in a while, he'll do a tap dance in his office," she said. "He has a saying: 'Every day is a great day. Some days are better than others, but it's up to you to make it good.'

Ryan was regularly among the highest ranked local judges in surveys of lawyers around election time.

"I think he was concerned about the backlog of cases, so he tried to get through two trials a week," his son, Chris Zuendel, said of her father's tenure.

Ryan decided in his last years as a judge to volunteer for the city's juvenile courts as a change of pace, said his wife, Carol Ryan.

When young people who came through the courts would follow through on his instructions and succeed, he would reward them with vouchers for lunch and a Blockbuster movie pass, Carol Ryan said.

"His hardest days were when he had to witness cases of child abuse or when neither parent wanted a child," Carol Ryan said. "He loved adoption days in juvenile court the most."

Ryan retired from the bench in 1999.

Ryan spoked to the Post-Dispatch at the time about his view of the work.

"Compassion first," he said. "Respecting others' rights. Treating people as you like to be treated yourself. I also like to be prompt and to get down to the business at hand."

Ryan would continue to work part-time as a legal mediator and arbitrator into his 80s up until last year, but retirement from the bench allowed him to spend more time with his other passions in life: Golf trips, his wife of 61 years, Carol, longstanding friendships and his family.

He and his wife have three daughters and a son, Chris Zuendel, Kathryn "Kat" Christman, Susan Ryan Kalina and J.B. Ryan, along with 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

J.B. Ryan said he remembers his father was active in coaching his children's sports teams and hosted well-known Sunday barbecues where close family friends, political allies and the family would gather every week.

"He was famous for the barbecues," J.B. Ryan said. "There were always really diverse political views there and they would argue and cajole each other, but at the end they would say love you and see you next Sunday."

Kalina, said through all the powerful roles his father held, he always valued his family the most.

"Dad had a saying: There is nothing you can do to make me stop loving you," Kalina said. "It was always a safe place at our house and you always knew he loved you."

Brendan and Carol Ryan moved to Kansas City three years ago to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren.

Ryan's funeral will be held at the Cure of Arts Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road in Leawood, Kansas, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m.

The family will also hold a memorial mass for Ryan's St. Louis friends and family on April 23 at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 676 W. Lockwood Avenue in Webster Groves. A reception will follow with a location to be determined.

