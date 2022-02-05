Former St. Louis math teacher charged with child porn possession

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis high school math teacher is facing a charge of possessing child pornography.

Charging documents say that on Feb. 1, police served a search warrant at the home of Max Connor Wiley, 24, of the 900 block of Bates Street, and seized numerous electronic devices. Wiley was charged Tuesday with one count of possession of child pornography.

Wiley had taught math at the Carnahan High School of the Future at 4041 South Broadway since 2020, according to a Missouri teachers database. He resigned after the charge was filed.

Wiley admitted viewing and sharing child pornography, police said in court documents. Police said they found a video on a cellphone of an underage girl engaged in sex acts.

An online bio for Wiley said he previously taught in a suburb of Indianapolis.

Court records say a St. Louis judge on Wednesday released Wiley on his own recognizance. Wiley's lawyer, Matt Fry, said Wiley has no criminal history and that he will be monitored while out on bail. He declined further comment.

A spokesman for St. Louis Public Schools said he was unaware of the charge and unable to reach anyone at the district Saturday for more information.

