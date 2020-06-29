Former St. Louis officer Stockley loses appeal in lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution

The judges found Joyce and Deeken were largely protected by qualified immunity, which shields public officials from federal liability unless they violate "clearly established" law.

The judges disagreed with Stockley's argument that Joyce's statements claiming she revisited his case years after the shooting based on "new evidence" were defamatory.

The statement "pales to the point of insignificance when compared to the prosecutor’s actions in submitting a complaint supported by probable cause to a judge, the judge’s issuance of a warrant, and the ensuing trial — actions for which the prosecutor is immune," Judge Bobby Shepherd wrote in the court's opinion.

Stockley's suit also alleged that Deeken made false claims about evidence to show probable cause for Stockley’s indictment.

The appeals court's opinion states probable cause would have likely been found regardless of any omissions or inaccuracies in Deeken's statements.

The panel also found that his actions did not meet the definition of "malicious prosecution" because there was likely probable cause for the charge.

