CLAYTON — The daughter of former St. Louis police chief Joe Mokwa sued St. Louis County on Thursday, saying that she went untreated for 24 hours after slipping in the shower at the jail and fracturing her leg.
Aimie Mokwa-Goodrich's suit, filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, says she suffers from degenerative joint disease and arthritis, limiting her ability to walk, stand and take care of herself. Because of that, Mokwa-Goodrich was allowed to use the jail's "handicap shower," but the shower did not have a mat on the floor and the seating was broken, despite Mokwa-Goodrich's requests to fix the problems, the suit says.
She slipped on Jan. 20, 2018 at about 9 a.m., causing multiple fractures to her left leg. Jail staff refused her request to go to the hospital and provided a "a rubber glove containing a paltry amount of melted ice cubes to apply to Plaintiff’s swollen leg," the suit says.
The suit says X-rays were taken at 5 p.m. at the jail, but the results weren't available to jail staff until the next day because of a broken jail fax machine.
Mokwa-Goodrich wasn't taken to the hospital until 24 hours after the accident, forcing her to endure excruciating pain, the suit says.
Mokwa-Goodrich later complained that her cast was too tight and complained of swelling, pain and discolored toes on Jan. 31 and Feb. 8, but she was told that she would have to wait until her scheduled release on Feb. 23, the suit claims.
She had been in the jail since Nov. 27, 2017 as part of a substance abuse recovery program.
St. Louis County Counselor Beth Orwick declined to comment Friday on pending litigation that her office had yet to receive.
The jail's acting director, Lt. Col. Troy Doyle, has promised changes in medical care after a series of inmate deaths.
Mokwa-Goodrich was in the news more than a decade ago after the department discovered amid a Post-Dispatch investigation of towing practices that she and police officers were allowed to drive and purchase impounded vehicles.