ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis police officer was acquitted Friday of rape in a case that relied almost entirely on the testimony of two colleagues who said they were assaulted more than a decade ago.

Jurors took just 90 minutes to find Lafeal Lawshea, 40, not guilty after a three-day trial that included testimony from the women, police officers and Lawshea himself.

Prosecutors argued Lawshea gave the women drinks on two separate nights in 2009 or 2010 that caused them to black out. One woman said she woke up to Lawshea's friend on top of her; the other said she woke up and found Lawshea pinning her down.

But Lawshea testified the encounters were consensual. His attorney, Travis Noble, argued that one woman made up the rape allegation to cash in on a potential lawsuit against the department and the other was embarrassed that she had sex with a Black man.

After the verdict, Lawshea said he was grateful to his attorney, who "methodically and systematically destroyed the false allegations against me."

"(He) exposed all the lies of the state's witnesses," he said.

Lawshea's co-defendant, Torey Phelps, was also acquitted late last year of raping one of the women. A judge previously dismissed a case against Sgt. Jatonya Clayborn-Muldrow, who was charged with witness tampering for trying to dissuade one of the women from coming forward.

The two women testified earlier this week that they feared retribution for coming forward. One woman said she reported the incident only after she was asked by officers in the department's internal affairs; the other said she decided to report after some convincing from other officers.

Prosecutors argued that the similarities in the stories made it clear they were telling the truth.

Noble, however, argued the accounts matched because the women had conspired to report his client.

"I'm obviously ecstatic that justice was served in this case," he said.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.