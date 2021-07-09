Former St. Louis police officer wants probation for her role in colleague's beating

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis police officer is seeking probation, not prison time, as punishment for lying to the FBI and a grand jury about the beating of an undercover colleague during a 2017 street protest.

Bailey Colletta is scheduled to be sentenced next week in federal court. Colletta pleaded guilty in 2019 and admitted to lying.

Federal prosecutors want Colletta to spend two years in prison, even though she could get more than four years based on federal sentencing guidelines. Colletta is asking for probation, according to a filing this week.

Prosecutors say Colletta ordered Detective Luther Hall to the ground during the 2017 protest. She watched as other officers tackled him, but told FBI agents and the grand jury that Hall was brought to the ground gently, federal authorities say.

Hall at the time was working undercover documenting protest activity.

On the night Hall was arrested, Colletta was 24 years old and had been out of the police academy five months. Her attorney, John Kilo, said in court papers that Colletta had been romantically involved with supervising officer and co-defendant Randy Hays and that "relationship clearly clouded her judgment" about what she told investigators.

