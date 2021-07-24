Former St. Louis prep basketball star Cameron Biedscheid fatally shot in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Former Cardinal Ritter boys basketball standout Cameron Biedscheid was shot and killed Friday night in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

A 2012 Cardinal Ritter graduate, Biedscheid, 27, was among the most talented basketball players to emerge from the area in the past 20 years.

Biedscheid was killed just before 11 p.m. in the 6800 block of Champaigne Drive, police said, the same block where he lived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a senior at Cardinal Ritter, the 6-foot-7 Biedscheid was named the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year, Mr. Show-Me Basketball by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, Missouri’s Gatorade Player of the Year and a Parade All-American. He averaged 31.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game that season.

In three varsity seasons, Biedscheid averaged 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.9 blocks. Cardinal Ritter won the 2010 Class 3 state championship when Biedscheid was a sophomore.

