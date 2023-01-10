Former St. Louis priest sentenced to prison for thousands of child porn images

ST. LOUIS — A former Catholic priest was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison after admitting to possessing thousands of pieces of child pornography and putting them into PowerPoints that he edited over the course of more than a decade.

Father James Beighlie, 72, was a Vincentian priest who most recently served as an associate pastor at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in St. Louis. He pleaded guilty in October to two counts of possession of child pornography. In exchange, prosecutors recommended he receive a prison sentence within a federal guideline range of just over seven years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Colleen Lang argued Beighlie's crimes were serious: He spent years cultivating thousands of images and dozens of videos, curating them in PowerPoint presentations that were revised dozens of times.

"This criminal conduct was part of his daily life," Lang said.

Beighlie's attorney, however, argued for supervised release, outlining several serious health conditions, including heart disease and kidney failure, that would put Beighlie at risk if he were to go to prison. He also said Beighlie was already staying at a Roman Catholic facility — the Vianney Renewal Center, which treats sexually abusive priests in Dittmer, roughly 40 miles south of St. Louis.

"All I can say is that I am ashamed and deeply remorseful," Beighlie said to the judge.

Beighlie, who served his entire adult life as a priest, served on the faculty at St. Thomas Aquinas/Mercy High School in St. Louis, at Vincent Gray Academy in East St. Louis and later as associate pastor at Our Lady Queen of Peace parish in House Springs, according to the Congregation of the Mission.

He was investigated beginning in May 2021 when office staff at the Congregation of the Mission in St. Louis found nude images of him on an office printer. The church investigated and found at least a dozen videos on his computer of minors engaged in sex acts, alerted federal authorities and removed him from ministry, according to court documents and a statement from the Congregation of the Mission Western Province.

Federal authorities found more than 6,200 images of child pornography on 10 devices, including two PowerPoint presentations that contained thousands of slides apiece. Beighlie later turned over an additional 18 thumb drives, some of which contained more images, according to court documents.

A Congregation of the Mission spokesman said in October there are no other known allegations of sexual abuse of a minor involving Beighlie.

On Tuesday, Beighlie's attorney, J. Martin Hadican, referenced letters from family members and church superiors who condemned his crimes but urged leniency for a man with serious health problems who would live out his life at the restrictive facility in Dittmer.

"He has made a mistake and he realizes it," Hadican said. "He will be forever, for the rest of his life, be attached to that badge of shame."

But ultimately, Judge Matthew T. Schelp said he couldn't ignore the seriousness of the crimes Beighlie committed and their impact on young people.

"(Child pornography) only continues because people like you seek it out, look for it, keep it, for their own personal pleasure," he said. "If there wasn't a market for it, it wouldn't be produced."

He recommended Beighlie be sent to the United States Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Missouri, to serve his sentence.

In a statement, Rev. Patrick McDevitt, the provincial superior for the Congregation of the Mission Western Province, noted the church fully cooperated with the investigation and said officials "respect the judge's decision."

"Exploitation of children through pornography is a grave sin and has no place in society," he wrote.