Former St. Louis youth mentor accused of sending explicit photos to 13-year-old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man who worked as a youth coach and mentor has been accused of sending explicit photos to a 13-year-old and trying to entice the teen into sexual acts.

Tevin Wilson, 23, is facing a charge of sexual misconduct with a child under 15, according to the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney's office.

St. Louis County police said Wilson sent multiple photos of his genitals to a 13-year-old on the social media application Snapchat.

Wilson was a coach and mentor at LifeWise STL, a St. Louis organization that provides mentoring and educational opportunities to youth.

The president of LifeWise STL, Scott Walker, told the Post-Dispatch on Friday that Wilson was a summer employee who had been working there for a few weeks. Walker said a background check of Wilson showed no prior incidents. Wilson is no longer employed there, Walker said.

The victim was not one of the children from LifeWise STL, Walker said.

St. Louis County police said in a statement that they believe there could be additional victims, and asked anyone with information on the case to call 314-615-8610.

Bail was set for Wilson, of the 11000 block of Mollerus Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County, at $100,000. It was not clear whether Wilson has an attorney yet.

