Former St. Louis Zoo employee charged with stealing from zoo keepers group

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis Zoo employee is facing charges in two counties of stealing thousands from a professional association of zoo keepers.

Miranda M. Durfor, 36, of the first block of Scenic Cove Lane in St. Charles, was charged this week in St. Charles County Circuit Court with five counts of stealing. Charges say she served as a local treasurer for the American Association of Zoo Keepers, a Tucson, Arizona-based group and stole more than $19,000 from the organization's bank accounts in St. Charles and Ferguson between 2019 and 2021.

Durfor's lawyer said she pleaded not guilty. He declined further comment.

A zoo spokesman said Durfor started as a part-time employee in 2009 and that she became a full-time group ticketing manager on Jan. 1, 2020. Her last day was Dec. 20, 2021.

Charges filed in both counties say she made unauthorized cash withdrawals from the group's bank account at at least two different banks. St. Louis County prosecutors filed a felony theft charge against Durfor on March 10.

Durfor was fired after she admitted to the St. Louis Zoo's safety director that she took the organization's money, charges said.

Ed Hansen, chief executive officer of the AAZK, said the organization has 116 chapters at zoos across the continent. He said he believes Durfor was treasurer for the St. Louis chapter and that the chapter discovered the thefts when new chapter officers took over.

He said thefts from AAZK chapters since he joined the organization in 1994 have been rare and that this is perhaps the third time someone has stolen chapter funds. But never, he said, "to this magnitude."

Stealing from a conservation group such as AAZK is "disturbing," he said.

"You're talking about groups of animal keepers, specifically in this instance at the St. Louis Zoo who are knocking themselves out doing fundraising for conservation," Hanson said. "And it's kind of a slap in their face and the rest of our memberships as well when you're working together as a group to save animals and then someone tampers with that money."

According to the St. Louis Zoo's website, the AAZK has a 19-year-old St. Louis chapter "made up of zookeepers, staff, docents and volunteers dedicated to professional care and conservation." The site says that while the group is not officially part of the zoo, the group's "activities and efforts are fully endorsed by the zoo."