Former star CBC football player killed in downtown shooting Sunday

ST. LOUIS — Damion Baker, a star player on Christian Brothers College High School’s 2014 undefeated championship football team, was killed in a shooting south of downtown early Sunday morning.

St. Louis Police said they responded to a shooting call at 3:14 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Cerre Street, near bars and parking lots just south of Busch Stadium. They found a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds, and EMS pronounced him dead. A 21-year-old woman there was also shot but survived and was in stable condition.

Police did not identify the victims, but KSDK (Channel 5) identified Baker as the man who was killed, attributing the information to his mother. The Post-Dispatch could not reach her, but she was receiving expressions of sympathy on her Facebook page.

The Twitter account for CBC Football on Sunday posted a statement: “Words cannot express how we are feeling as a community,” the statement said. Baker “was a tremendous person, teammate, and leader. You’ll never be forgotten.... Our thoughts and prayers are with the Baker family.”

Baker was a wide receiver and cornerback on the 2014 championship CBC team, which went undefeated that season. After graduating, Baker played college football for Holy Cross.

“From my standpoint, it’s academics and grades first,” Baker told the Post-Dispatch in 2014. “Football is second. It’s like the East Coast, academically, is where I fit in more.”

