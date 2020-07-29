Former Sunset Hills dance instructor gets 3-year prison term for sexual abuse of student

"I now realize it had nothing to do with my talent and only to do with his desire for a sexual relationship with an underage girl," she said.

She said she was scared to tell her family about the sexual abuse. "I didn't want to lose the special opportunities the defendant gave me to advance my dance career."

During her sophomore year of high school, Gates pressured her into sending him naked pictures and later having sex with him at the dance studio, she said.

The woman said they had sex almost every day at the dance studio and that Gates manipulated her into performing "degrading sexual acts" in pornography. She said he'd also record sex with her on his cellphone, urged her to change her appearance and tried to isolate her from her friends and family.

"The defendant just wanted to control every part of my life," she said.

She said she reported Gates to police in November 2018 after returning home from military training. She said she still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from the abuse.

Gates had appeared on the first season of "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2005, according to the Hip Hop Foundation Fanatics class website. The site had also boasted Gates' choreography and work with Nelly, the Black Eyed Peas, Rock Steady Crew, Cirque du Soleil, Cali Swag District, Carlos Santana and others.

