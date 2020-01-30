Former Texas priest charged with sexually assaulting child arrested at St. Louis-area Catholic facility

DITTMER — A former Dallas-area priest charged with sexually assaulting a child was arrested Wednesday at a Catholic facility here housing disgraced clergy, including those accused of sexual abuse.

Missouri and Dallas authorities confirmed the arrest Wednesday of Richard Thomas Brown, 78, on a warrant issued Tuesday by Dallas police on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child in North Texas in 1989.

Brown was taken into custody at a supervised living facility known as the Vianney Renewal Center. The center is run by the Servants of the Paraclete, a Catholic order that houses disgraced priests.

The facility at 6476 Eime Road, about 30 miles southwest of St. Louis, has housed priests from the St. Louis-area and other parts of the country accused of sexual abuse of minors, including men named by the Archdiocese of St. Louis last year as credibly accused of sexual abuse, and six men who are on the Missouri sex offender registry.