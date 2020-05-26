You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Former Troy police officer accused of touching 14-year-old girl
0 comments

Former Troy police officer accused of touching 14-year-old girl

Subscribe for $1 a month

ST. LOUIS — A former Troy police officer who has repeatedly pleaded guilty to statutory rape, was jailed on a $250,000 cash-only bond after being accused of touching a teen girl earlier this month, according to prosecutors representing St. Louis County. 

Marc R. Dody, 43, of the 2500 block of Spencer Avenue in Overland, is charged with second-degree sodomy after being accused of touching a 14-year-old girl, court records show. 

Dody previously pleaded guilty to statutory rapes that occurred in 2016. He resigned from the police force in July of 2016 after he was initially charged.

He was sentenced separately in 2018 for the statutory rapes, receiving a five-year sentence in Lincoln County, a three-year sentence in St. Louis County and a six-year sentence in St. Charles County. 

It is not clear if Dody was out on parole or probation from the previous sentences when he allegedly touched the teen girl in May. 

Dody did not have an attorney listed. 

Marc R. Dody

Marc R. Dody, a former Troy, Mo., police officer, pleaded guilty to statutory rape and was sentenced to five years in prison. Authorities said there was no indication any crimes took place while he was on duty.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports