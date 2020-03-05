Former UAW president Gary Jones charged in spreading U.S. corruption probe

DETROIT — Former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones was charged on Thursday with embezzling more than $1 million as part of a U.S. corruption probe that has raised the specter of the federal government taking over the labor union.

Jones was charged in an information, a court document typically used when the government has reached a plea deal with a defendant. J. Bruce Maffeo, a lawyer for Jones, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The documents were unsealed on Thursday, but previously filed.

A spokesman for the UAW could not immediately be reached to comment.

Federal officials will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. (Central) on Thursday in Detroit.

The charging of Jones and other senior UAW leaders has shaken the union and led General Motors Co. to file a racketeering lawsuit against its smaller rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

Jones resigned his post and UAW membership in November after the union removed him from office, as U.S. prosecutors widened a criminal investigation into illegal payoffs.